Golar agrees 15-year LNG import terminal deal for Jamaica

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - ** Norwegian shipping company Golar LNG Partners will deploy a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to Jamaica for up to 15 years from the fourth quarter of 2018, according to industry sources ** An FSRU allows for the import of liquefied natural gas ** On Jan. 19 the company said in a statement it executed a 15-year charter for an FSRU with a energy and logistics company in the Atlantic Basin, without giving further details ** Sources said Golar LNG Partners entered into the deal with U.S.-based New Fortress Energy, which has supplied Jamaica’s power utility JPS with LNG since October 2016, using one of Golar’s LNG tankers ** In its Jan. 19 statement, Golar said it can nominate either the Golar Spirit or the Golar Freeze FSRU provided they meet the project’s technical requirements ** The charter is expected to generate annual operating income before depreciation and amortisation of $18-$22 million, Golar said ** An option allows the charterer to terminate the deal after three years if certain FSRU throughput targets have not been met, it said ** Golar LNG Partners did not immediately return a request to comment (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans)