4 days ago
Global demand for gold drops 14 pct in first half of 2017 -WGC
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
#Basic Materials
August 3, 2017 / 4:01 AM / 4 days ago

Global demand for gold drops 14 pct in first half of 2017 -WGC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold demand trends graphic: reut.rs/2hnlAQU

    LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Global demand for gold fell 14
percent in the first half of this year due mainly to a sharp
decline in purchases by exchange traded funds, the World Gold
Council said in a report on Thursday. 
    Central bank buying also fell slightly in the first half but
purchases of bars, coins and jewellery grew thanks to strong
demand in India and Turkey, the industry-funded WGC said in its
latest Gold Demand Trends report. 
    Gold-backed ETFs saw record inflows last year to match a 30
percent rise in gold prices between January and June. 
    But with prices rising only around 8 percent in the same
period this year, funds added only 56 tonnes in the second
quarter, down 76 percent from last year, bringing first half
inflows to 167.9 tonnes.
    European ETFs accounted for 76 percent of first half inflows
taking their holdings to a record 978 tonnes. 
    "This year demand is a little more balanced," said Alistair
Hewitt, the WGC's head of market intelligence. "While we saw
huge inflows into ETFs last year, the physical markets of
jewellery, bars and coins slumped to multi-year lows."  
    Total global demand for gold amounted to 2,004 tonnes in
January-June, down from 2,318.7 tonnes in the same period last
year. For the second quarter alone, demand was 953 tonnes, the
lowest quarterly total in two years. 
    Jewellery purchases rose 8 percent over April-June helped by
a rebound in buying in India ahead of a new sales tax and in
Turkey thanks to a more stable economy, but first half buying
remained below 1,000 tonnes for only the fourth time since 2000.
    Purchases of gold bars and coins were up 13 percent in the
second quarter and 11 percent in the first half as Chinese,
Indian and Turkish demand increased.
    Central banks bought 94.5 tonnes of gold in the second
quarter as Turkey joined Russia and Kazakhstan in expanding its
reserves, but first half purchases were down 3 percent at 176.7
tonnes.  
    Hewitt said he expected central banks to buy 350-450 tonnes
of gold over the full year and for total annual demand to be
around 4,200-4,300 tonnes. That would be slightly below last
year's 4,337.5 tonnes, the highest annual level since 2013.
    
    GOLD DEMAND* (T) 
                                                       
                         Q2 2017   Q2 2016   Pct Change
 Jewellery                  480.8     446.8          +8
 Technology                  81.3      80.1          +2
 Bars and coins             240.8     212.9         +13
 ETFs                        56.0     237.4         -76
 Central banks               94.5      78.4         +20
                                                       
 TOTAL DEMAND               953.4    1055.6         -10
 Source: World Gold Council, Gold Demand Trends Q2 2017

    
 (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
