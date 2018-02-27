FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Banking and Financial News
February 27, 2018 / 6:16 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

POLL-Gold seen climbing further on safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    By Renita D. Young
    NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices could break above
$1,400 an ounce for the first time since 2013 this year as an
uncertain outlook for stocks, bonds and currencies tempts
investors to use the precious metal as a safe haven, according to
a Reuters survey of analysts.
    Key drivers: The recent stock market volatility, and U.S.
President Donald Trump’s congressional tax deal and proposed
budget that signal ballooning debt and higher spending, which in
turn could make it hard to keep inflation in check.
    "I’m sticking with my call for gold at $1,450 by year
end. This is about a 9 percent gain from current levels and in my
opinion very possible," said Chris Gaffney, president of world
markets at EverBank, one of the analysts surveyed.
    Of the 12 analysts polled by Reuters, eight predicted prices
of $1,400 per ounce by year-end, including three who forecast
$1,450 an ounce – a level not seen since May 2013. A ninth analyst
said he expected gold to reach $1,385 an ounce, a level not seen
since March 2014. The remaining three declined to give a number
but were generally bullish.
    A poll of 35 analysts conducted by Reuters in January showed
average expectations for gold at $1,311 an ounce this year.

    
 Analyst                 Company                       Forecast/oz
 Suki Cooper             Standard Chartered Bank       $1,450
 Chris Gaffney           EverBank                      $1,450
 George Gero             RBC Wealth Management         $1,400
 Josh Graves             RJO Futures                   $1,385
 Rob Haworth             U.S. Bank Wealth Management   $1,400
 David Meger             High Ridge Futures            N/A
 George Milling-Stanley  State Street Global Advisors  $1,400
 Bill O'Neill            Logic Advisors                $1,400
 Miguel Perez-Santalla   Heraeus Precious Metals       $1,450
 Fawad Razaqzada         Forex.com                     N/A
 William Rhind           Granite Shares                $1,400
 James Steel             HSBC Securities               N/A
    Gold prices have already climbed nearly 7 percent since
mid-December to around $1,326 per ounce. Bullion got a
boost from inflation fears in the wake of the tax deal and budget
proposal and a correction in the stock market.
    Inflation is sometimes regarded as gold-positive, because it
can hurt investor returns in both stocks and bonds, forcing
investors to look for returns elsewhere. 
    "Investors are positioning a portion of their portfolios into
gold and at least hedging their bets a little bit," said Josh
Graves, senior commodities strategist at RJO Futures, who forecast
gold could reach $1,385 an ounce this year.
    "I also have a fear the equity market could go through some
type of corrective phase and gold would generally get some type of
safe-haven trade from that," said David Meger, director of metals
trading at High Ridge Futures, who declined to give a price
forecast.
    Aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to combat
inflation could limit gold’s gains, however, as could a return to
stable gains in the stock market.
    "Gold appears to have absorbed market expectations for three
Fed rate hikes in 2018. Additional rate hikes are likely to
provide a headwind," said Rob Haworth, senior investment
strategist for US Bank Wealth Management, who said he expected
gold could tip $1,400 an ounce. 
    During the recent wild stock market ride, jolted investors
initially sought refuge in the dollar. But analysts are divided
over the outlook for the dollar, and point out that future
weakness in the currency could boost demand for dollar-denominated
commodities like gold.
    Various factors have weighed down the greenback this year,
including concerns that the Fed might pursue a weak dollar
strategy and the perceived erosion of its yield advantage as other
countries start to scale back easy monetary policy.
    Traders' confidence in the dollar has also declined on worries
over the United States' twin budget and current account deficits,
with the latter projected to balloon to near $1 trillion in 2019
amid a government spending splurge and hefty corporate tax cuts.

    Gaffney of EverBank said a weaker dollar would make gold more
affordable to investors in China and India, the world's largest
and second-largest gold consumers, respectively.

    
 (Reporting by Renita D. Young, additional reporting by Marcy
Nicholson and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York
Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Matthew Lewis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.