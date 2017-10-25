FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldcorp 3rd-qtr profit soars 88 pct
October 25, 2017 / 10:11 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Goldcorp 3rd-qtr profit soars 88 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc reported an 88 percent surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday.

The company’s net earnings rose to $111 million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $59 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company produced 633,000 ounces of gold in the reported quarter at $827 an ounce. That compared with 715,000 ounces at a cost of $812 per ounce in the third quarter last year. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
