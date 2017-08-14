Golden Agri-Resources posts Q2 underlying profit

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd posted a second-quarter profit on an operating basis, helped by a recovery in plantation output.

The company reported an underlying net profit, excluding one-off items, of $53 million, compared with a loss of $6 million in the year-ago period. Palm product output rose 41 percent in the quarter.

However, the company’s net profit nearly halved to $22 million in the quarter. It benefited from deferred tax income in the year-ago period.

“Golden Agri-Resources continues to have a positive outlook for full year 2017 supported by our increasing production volume,” Franky Widjaja, the company’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)