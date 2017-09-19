FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs names new chairman for Asia Pacific - memo
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
September 19, 2017 / 1:28 AM / a month ago

Goldman Sachs names new chairman for Asia Pacific - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named veteran banker Ken Hitchner as its new chairman and chief executive officer in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Hitchner, who joined Goldman’s corporate finance department in 1991 and worked in different roles after that, is currently president of the bank in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, said the memo.

In his new role, Hitchner will be replacing Mark Schwartz, who retired from the bank at the end of last year, after having worked at Goldman for 27 years.

The memo also announced the appointments of James Paradise and Todd Leland as co-presidents of the bank in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.