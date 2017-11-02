Blankfein: If Trump taps Powell as Fed chair wouldn't be 'one bit disappointed'

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said Thursday on Bloomberg TV that he would not be “one bit disappointed” if President Donald Trump nominated Jerome Powell as the new Federal Reserve chair.

“His background is a terrific background - again a lot of government service, service in the Fed, service in the private sector,” Blankfein said. Blankfein also said a good U.S. tax plan will have “stimulative elements” and could get U.S. GDP growth to a higher level than 3 percent. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)