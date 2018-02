SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday tapped the former chief executive officer of Brazil’s development bank BNDES Maria Silvia Bastos Marques to head its Brazilian unit.

Bastos will replace Paulo Leme, who has retired. He was named CEO of the unit in 2014. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bernadette Baum)