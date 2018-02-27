MOVES-Two commodity traders leave Goldman Sachs amid turnaround -source

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Two Goldman Sachs Group Inc commodity traders left this week, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, the latest departures as the Wall Street firm seeks to turn around its commodities unit.

Gautam Kumar, vice president of energy trading and Tony DiCenso, a base metals trader, both left the company, the source said, declining to be named without authorization to speak to the media.

Several key commodities traders have left Goldman after the firm reported a sharp drop in 2017 trading revenue.

Commodities trading was the main driver of a 30 percent decline in Goldman’s broader bond trading business last year, Chief Financial Officer Marty Chavez said earlier this year.

Kumar joined Goldman in 2010 and his responsibilities included derivatives trading in refined products such as gasoline, distillates as well as crude oil, according to his LinkedIn profile.

DiCenso joined the firm in 2016 and has previously held positions at commodity trader Glencore and Citrine Capital Management, a metals hedge fund in New York, according to his profile.

A spokeswoman for Goldman declined to comment. Kumar and DiCenso did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)