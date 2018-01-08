FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Goldman names global head of financial, strategic investor M&A
January 8, 2018

MOVES-Goldman names global head of financial, strategic investor M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Dave Friedland as its new global head of financial and strategic investor mergers and acquisitions, a spokesman said on Monday.

Friedland, who was named a partner at the Wall Street bank in 2014, is currently the head of M&A for the real estate and consumer retail groups and also co-chairs the global fairness committee, according to a company memo.

He will keep his responsibilities in real estate M&A, the memo said.

He replaces Stephanie Cohen, who has joined the executive office as the firm’s chief strategy officer.

David Kamo will take on regional leadership of the division in the Americas and Antonio Gatti will take on a similar role in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the memo said.

Kamo joined Goldman as a managing director in 2016 while Gatti was named managing director in 2011. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai)

