Nov 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s chief risk officer Craig Broderick is retiring from the firm after 32 years, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Broderick will retire in January and will be replaced by Robin Vince, the bank’s treasurer.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)