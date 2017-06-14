FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 6:44 PM / 2 months ago

Goldman Sachs raises $7 bln for new private equity fund -sources

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street firm, which was seeking to raise $5 billion to $8 billion for its first buyouts fund since the financial crisis, is expected to close the fund in the coming weeks.

Called West Street Capital Partners, the fund has already invested around $2 billion in deals, the people added.

A Goldman spokeswoman declined to comment on the fund.

The new fund is substantially smaller than Goldman's last fund in 2007 which raised $20 billion.

It also comes at a time when private equity firms are raising record amounts of capital.

Apollo Global Management LLC is seeking to raise $22.5 billion for its new fund, which would be the largest fund raised since the financial crisis by a buyouts firm. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

