5 days ago
Goldman CFO Chavez: market for bond trading has not improved since 2nd qtr
August 1, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 5 days ago

Goldman CFO Chavez: market for bond trading has not improved since 2nd qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Marty Chavez said on Tuesday that the market for fixed income trading has not improved much since the second quarter.

Chavez said on a call with fixed income investors that low volatility - which caused a slump in trading revenue for Goldman during the second quarter - had "essentially continued into this quarter."

Goldman in the second quarter reported a 40 percent drop in bond trading revenue and posted the weakest commodities results in its history as a public company. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)

