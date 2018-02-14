MOVES-Goldman Sachs appoints Philip global M&A co-head

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named David “Dusty” Philip as co-head of its global mergers and acquisitions advisory business, alongside existing co-heads Michael Carr and Gilberto Pozzi, the investment bank announced internally on Wednesday.

The appointment comes as Goldman Sachs seeks to preserve its dominance in global M&A league tables and continue to win more market share than rivals Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp.

“Michael, Dusty and Gilberto will work together to lead this important client franchise by driving our premier merger market share position, implementing important strategic initiatives, and further strengthening and developing our global team,” Gregg Lemkau, John Waldron and Marc Nachmann, the co-heads of Goldman Sachs’ investment banking division, wrote in a memo to employees.

The memo was seen by Reuters and confirmed by a bank spokeswoman.

Philip has served as co-head of Goldman Sachs’ global industrials group since 2012. He was previously co-head of the bank’s M&A business in the Americas. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1991 and was named managing director in 1999 and partner in 2000.

Philip will be replaced by Matt McClure, who will serve as co-head of Goldman Sachs’ global industrials group alongside Clare Scherrer. McClure has led Goldman Sachs’ M&A business in the Americas since 2015, first as co-head and then as head. Previously, he was head of industrials M&A. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1999 and was named managing director in 2007 and partner in 2010. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)