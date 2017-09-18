FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Goldman Sachs names new investment banking co-heads for Southeast Asia
September 18, 2017 / 2:20 PM / a month ago

MOVES-Goldman Sachs names new investment banking co-heads for Southeast Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs named Udhay Furtado and Harry Naysmith co-heads of its investment banking unit in Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Furtado, who joined Goldman Sachs more than a decade ago in Hong Kong, was mostly recently part of the company’s investment banking division in Singapore.

Naysmith joined as a senior adviser in 2013, leading Goldman Sachs’ investment banking business in Indonesia.

A Goldman Sachs spokeswoman in Hong Kong confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

