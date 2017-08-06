Golf-Matsuyama shoots 61, romps to five-stroke victory at Bridgestone

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hideki Matsuyama turned the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational into a one-man exhibition as he romped to a five-stroke victory in Akron, Ohio on Sunday.

Starting the day two strokes from the lead, Matsuyama never looked back after a 60-foot eagle at the par-five second, adding seven birdies for a nine-under-par 61 which matched the course record at Firestone Country Club.

The Japanese world number three finished at 16-under 264, while American Zach Johnson (68) claimed second on 11 under, with compatriot Charley Hoffman (66) another shot back in third.

It is Matsuyama’s second World Golf Championships victory, after the HSBC Champions in Shanghai last year.

The 25-year-old will head to Quail Hollow in North Carolina for the final major of the year, the PGA Championship, one of the favourites after top-15 finishes in the previous three majors this year. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Neil Robinson)