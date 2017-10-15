Golf-Late bloomer Perez cruises to four-stroke win in Malaysia

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Pat Perez stayed cool in broiling hot conditions to cruise to a four-stroke win at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia on Sunday and grab his second PGA Tour victory in a year.

American Perez teed off with a four-shot lead at the TPC Kuala Lumpur and a three-under 69 proved enough for the bulky 41-year-old to close out his third Tour win at the $7 million co-sanctioned event.

Perez, who won the OHL Classic in Mexico last November, finished with a 24-under total of 264, four ahead of runner-up Keegan Bradley.

The late-blooming Perez rolled in four birdies in the front nine and with none of his nearest challenges making a charge, he coasted to victory with 10 straight pars. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)