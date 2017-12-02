FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf-European Tour Australian PGA Championship scores
#Golf News
December 2, 2017

Golf-European Tour Australian PGA Championship scores

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Australian PGA Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday in Gold Coast, QLD 
-17 Jordan Zunic (Australia)         66 69 64 
-14 Cameron Smith (Australia)        68 67 67 
-13 Adam Bland (Australia)           66 66 71 
-10 Marc Leishman (Australia)        67 65 74 
    David Bransdon (Australia)       69 71 66 
-9  Greg Chalmers (Australia)        68 66 73 
-8  Sergio Garcia (Spain)            67 71 70 
-7  Jack Wilson (Australia)          71 70 68 
    Lucas Herbert (Australia)        68 73 68 
-6  Harold Varner III (U.S.)         71 66 73 
    Rod Pampling (Australia)         70 72 68 
    Joachim Hansen (Denmark)         69 69 72 
    Sean Crocker (U.S.)              69 71 70 
    Jake McLeod (Australia)          72 71 67 
    Marcus Armitage (Britain)        74 68 68 
    Wade Ormsby (Australia)          71 67 72 
    Richard Green (Australia)        72 67 71 
    Curtis Luck (Australia)          73 66 71 
-5  Oliver Farr (Britain)            71 70 70 
    Andrew Dodt (Australia)          71 70 70 
-4  Peter Senior (Australia)         67 71 74 
    Hugo Leon (Chile)                72 71 69 
    Daniel Nisbet (Australia)        67 72 73 
    Brett Rankin (Australia)         68 69 75 
    Jack Munro (Australia)           75 67 70 
    Thomas Detry (Belgium)           71 68 73 
    Rhein Gibson (Australia)         68 67 77 
-3  Mike Weir (Canada)               73 69 71 
    Kramer Hickok (U.S.)             70 69 74 
    Ryan Haller (Australia)          70 72 71 
    Travis Smyth (Australia)         69 73 71 
    Adria Arnaus (Spain)             71 70 72 
    Nathan Kimsey (Britain)          73 67 73 
    Jason Scrivener (Australia)      72 70 71 
    Ryan Fox (New Zealand)           75 67 71 
-2  Nathan Holman (Australia)        72 67 75 
    Mark Brown (New Zealand)         69 73 72 
    James Nitties (Australia)        68 69 77 
-1  Rory Bourke (Australia)          69 72 74 
    Matt Jones (Australia)           71 69 75 
    Jamie Arnold (Australia)         72 71 72 
    Jun-Seok Lee (Australia)         72 70 73 
    Steve Dartnall (Australia)       68 74 73 
    Taylor Macdonald (Australia)     71 72 72 
    Sam Brazel (Australia)           72 70 73 
    Michael Hendry (New Zealand)     70 72 73 
0   Jarryd Felton (Australia)        74 69 73 
    Stuart Manley (Britain)          71 72 73 
    Alexander Knappe (Germany)       72 71 73 
    Chase Koepka (U.S.)              73 69 74 
    Ryan Evans (Britain)             70 71 75 
    Josh Younger (Australia)         69 72 75 
1   Josh Geary (New Zealand)         69 71 77 
    Jack Singh Brar (Britain)        74 69 74 
    Chris Hanson (Britain)           71 71 75 
    Adrian Meronk (Poland)           70 71 76 
    Jason Norris (Australia)         70 71 76 
2   Andrew Martin (Australia)        69 73 76 
    Ben Eccles (Australia)           71 71 76 
    Luo Xuewen (China)               71 69 78 
    Christopher Wood (Australia)     70 73 75 
    Damien Jordan (Australia)        73 70 75 
    Daniel Im (U.S.)                 71 71 76 
    James Marchesani (Australia)     72 71 75 
    Kim Koivu (Finland)              70 72 76 
    Dale Brandt-Richards (Australia) 69 74 75 
3   Birgir Hafthorsson (Iceland)     74 69 76 
    Michael Long (New Zealand)       70 73 76 
    Lincoln Tighe (Australia)        72 70 77 
    Michael Wright (Australia)       67 76 76 
    Daniel Fox (Australia)           76 67 76 
4   Matthew Millar (Australia)       73 68 79 
5   Johan Edfors (Sweden)            74 69 78 
    Michael Sim (Australia)          70 73 78 
7   Samuel Eaves (Australia)         72 71 80

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
