February 18, 2018 / 11:42 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Golf-Bubba joins Palmer, Hogan as three-times Los Angeles winner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Bubba Watson holed a bunker shot at the 14th hole to set the stage for a two-stroke triumph at the Genesis Open -- and 10th PGA Tour title -- in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Watson pulled away with another birdie at the par-five 17th as he shot a closing two-under-par 69 at Riviera.

The long-hitting left-hander finished at 12-under 272 for his third victory at Riviera, after previous successes in 2014 and 2016.

Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer also won the event, previously known as the Los Angeles Open, three times each.

Fellow Americans Kevin Na and Tony Finau tied for second on 10-under.

A two-times Masters champion, Watson will jump back into the top-50 in the world after starting the week ranked 117th. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Adelaide, South Australia; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

