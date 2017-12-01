FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf-Woods tied for fifth after firing a 68 in Bahamas
#Golf News
December 1, 2017 / 10:09 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Golf-Woods tied for fifth after firing a 68 in Bahamas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods got off to a fast start and fired a four-under par 68 despite a pair of bogeys on the back nine as his comeback continued at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Friday.

The solid second-round effort, which included an eagle and four birdies, left the former world number one tied for fifth place at seven-under 137 in his first tournament in nearly 10 months following spinal fusion surgery.

With his swing of old back for the most part, Woods held the lead at the turn thanks to an eagle at the ninth and remained at or near the top until a poor drive and bogey at the last.

Charley Hoffman’s sizzling 63 that included 12 birdies gave him the lead at 12-under 132, three strokes ahead of Jordan Spieth (67) and Tommy Fleetwood (69).

Justin Rose (68) was alone in fourth at 136 with Woods among a group of five at 137. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
