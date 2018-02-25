FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 11:32 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Golf-Thomas wins Honda Classic in playoff for eighth PGA Tour title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Justin Thomas clinched his eighth PGA Tour victory when he won the Honda Classic in a playoff against Luke List in Florida on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Thomas birdied the first extra hole, sinking a three-foot putt at the par-five 18th at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

Earlier, Thomas (68) and fellow American List (69) finished regulation at eight-under 272, one stroke ahead of Swede Alex Noren.

Tiger Woods (70) was eight strokes behind in 12th place.

Reporting by Andrew Both; editing by Ken Ferris

