March 4, 2018 / 11:37 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Golf-Mickelson ends five-year drought with playoff win over Thomas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Phil Mickelson won a first hole playoff with Justin Thomas to claim his first victory in five years at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday.

The 47-year-old Hall of Famer sank a par putt on the 17th hole for his first win since the 2013 British Open.

The Americans had finished regulation tied at 16-under 268.

Thomas had an eagle on the 18th to finish with a seven-under 64. Mickelson later finished with a 66 to force the playoff at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)

