14 days ago
Golf-Grace breaks major single round record with 62
#Golf News
July 22, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 14 days ago

Golf-Grace breaks major single round record with 62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOUTHPORT, England, July 22 (Reuters) - South African Branden Grace set a new record for the lowest score by a man in a round of major championship golf with his 62 at the British Open on Saturday.

Grace, ranked 35th in the world, made eight birdies in his bogey-free, eight under par third round at the par-70 Royal Birkdale course.

Thirty-one players have shot rounds of 63 in major championships, mostly recently Justin Thomas at last month's U.S. Open.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

