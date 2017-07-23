FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
FACTBOX-Golf-British Open champion Jordan Spieth
#Golf News
July 23, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 14 days ago

FACTBOX-Golf-British Open champion Jordan Spieth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Factbox on American Jordan Spieth who won the British Open at Royal Birkdale on Sunday:

Height: 1.85 metres

Weight: 84 kg

Born: Dallas

Age: 23 (born July 27 1993)

Turned professional: 2012

Career earnings: $32.5 million

Wins this year: 3

Career wins: 11

Major wins: Masters 2015, U.S. Open 2016, British Open 2017

Best place in U.S. PGA: 2nd 2016

*Spieth is the youngest American to win The Open and joins Jack Nicklaus in having won three legs of golf's grand slam before reaching 24.

*After turning professional in 2012, he became the youngest man in 82 years to win a PGA Tour event.

*At 21 years, eight months, he was the second youngest Masters winner after Tiger Woods (21 years, three months). *When he won the U.S. Open title months later he was the youngest winner since Bobby Jones, also 21, in 1923.

*He was the sixth golfer to win the two events in the same year, and the first man since Gene Sarazen in 1922 to claim two majors before reaching 22.

*Spieth has played in two Presidents Cup, one Ryder Cup and, as an amateur, the Walker Cup.

*Spieth has an autistic sister who inspired him to set up the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, which raises money particularly for special needs children.

*None of his family play golf although his father played college baseball and his mother basketball. She brought him plastic clubs as a toddler. His favourite sport was initially baseball but he focused on golf at the age of 13, having begun taking lessons from former golf pro Cameron McCormick the previous year. *As a student, he won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in 2009 and 2011, a double triumph done previously only by Tiger Woods.

*He has been with his caddie, ex-maths teacher Michael Greller, since 2011. (Compiled by Neil Robinson; Editing by Clare Fallon)

