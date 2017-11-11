FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Latest OHL Classic leaderboard
Sections
Featured
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
wider image
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
wider image
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Golf News
November 11, 2017 / 1:24 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Latest OHL Classic leaderboard

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Nov 11 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the third round from the U.S. PGA Tour OHL Classic at the par-71 course on Saturday in Playa del Carmen 
                                      holes
played rounds 
-10 Patton Kizzire (U.S.)                              62 70  
    Patrick Rodgers (U.S.)                             67 65  
    Rickie Fowler (U.S.)                               65 67  
-9  John Oda (U.S.)                                    68 65  
    Brian Gay (U.S.)                                   68 65  
    Brandon Harkins (U.S.)                             65 68  
-8  Russell Knox (Britain)            2                68 68  
    Charles Howell III (U.S.)         6                68 70  
    Martin Piller (U.S.)                               66 68  
    Ryan Moore (U.S.)                 4                70 66  
-7  Scott Brown (U.S.)                4                67 69  
    Chez Reavie (U.S.)                2                67 69  
    Kim Si Woo (Korea)                                 67 68  
    Oscar Fraustro (Mexico)                            69 66  
-6  J.T. Poston (U.S.)                4                69 68  
    Roberto Diaz (Mexico)             2                71 65  
    Beau Hossler (U.S.)               1                70 66  
    Kevin Streelman (U.S.)            1                68 68  
    Vaughn Taylor (U.S.)              4                64 73  
    Kim Meen-Whee (Korea)             7                69 69  
    Emiliano Grillo (Argentina)       3                69 67  
    Rob Oppenheim (U.S.)              4                68 68  
    Alex Cejka (Germany)              1                69 67  
    Anirban Lahiri (India)            1                67 69  
    Joel Dahmen (U.S.)                9                68 70  
-5  Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 5                69 71  
    Brice Garnett (U.S.)              5                69 68  
    Johnson Wagner (U.S.)             8                72 67  
    Fabian Gomez (Argentina)          3                66 70  
    Ken Duke (U.S.)                   2                68 68  
    J.J. Spaun (U.S.)                 4                68 69  
    Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.)          6                70 68  
    Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)             6                67 71  
    Talor Gooch (U.S.)                6                69 69  
-4  Adam Schenk (U.S.)                7                69 69  
    Nicholas Lindheim (U.S.)          4                70 67  
    Jason Kokrak (U.S.)               4                69 68  
    Ryan Armour (U.S.)                4                68 69  
    Retief Goosen (South Africa)      2                66 70  
    Brian Stuard (U.S.)               6                69 70  
    Nick Watney (U.S.)                4                71 69  
    Matt Jones (Australia)            9                72 67  
    Austin Cook (U.S.)                9                66 72  
    Richy Werenski (U.S.)             4                69 71  
    Zhang Xinjun (China)              6                66 73  
-3  Abraham Ancer (Mexico)            4                71 69  
    Greg Chalmers (Australia)         4                69 71  
    Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela)       6                69 70  
    Graeme McDowell (Britain)         8                69 70  
    Geoff Ogilvy (Australia)          8                68 71  
    Shawn Stefani (U.S.)              5                71 67  
    Cameron Tringale (U.S.)           8                71 68  
    Brett Stegmaier (U.S.)            7                71 67  
-2  Lanto Griffin (U.S.)              3                71 70  
    John Huh (U.S.)                   2                67 74  
    Conrad Shindler (U.S.)            3                69 72  
    Camilo Villegas (Colombia)        5                72 68  
    D.A. Points (U.S.)                3                75 66  
    Pat Perez (U.S.)                  3                67 74  
    Danny Lee (New Zealand)           8                70 69  
    Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei)  4                71 66  
    Matt Every (U.S.)                 2                68 73  
    Zachary Blair (U.S.)              5                72 68  
    Tom Hoge (U.S.)                   4                72 68  
-1  Keith Mitchell (U.S.)                              66 75  
    Ethan Tracy (U.S.)                4                71 69  
    Blayne Barber (U.S.)              3                69 72  
    Ricky Barnes (U.S.)               1                67 74  
    Corey Conners (Canada)                             70 71  
    Rory Sabbatini (South Africa)                      74 67  
    Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand)                        70 71  
    Aaron Baddeley (Australia)        1                73 68  
    Chesson Hadley (U.S.)             1                71 70  
    Zach Johnson (U.S.)               5                70 70  
    Tyler Duncan (U.S.)               2                69 72  
0   Denny McCarthy (U.S.)             5                75 65  
    Jonathan Byrd (U.S.)              8                72 67  
    Derek Fathauer (U.S.)             5                70 70  
1   Gary Woodland (U.S.)              3                68 73

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.