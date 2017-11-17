FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf-Valhalla to host 2024 PGA Championship
#Golf News
November 17, 2017 / 5:48 AM / a day ago

Golf-Valhalla to host 2024 PGA Championship

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The 2024 PGA Championship will be held at the Valhalla course in Louisville, Kentucky, the PGA of America announced on Thursday.

The news, just two days after the Aronimink in suburban Philadelphia was confirmed as the site of the 2027 PGA Championship, means that venues are in place for nine of the next 11 years.

The 2025 and 2026 sites have not been finalised.

The 2024 event will be the fourth major championship contested at Jack Nicklaus-designed Valhalla, which opened in 1986.

Previous PGA Championships on the course were won by Rory McIlroy (2014), Tiger Woods (2000) and Mark Brooks (1996). Valhalla also hosted the 2008 Ryder Cup won by the United States.

“In the last 30 or so years, Valhalla has hosted an abundance of historical moments penned by some of the game’s greatest champions,” PGA of America president Paul Levy said.

“It’s been a remarkable run and we’re anxious to experience just what Valhalla’s next chapter has in store.”

Next year’s PGA Championship, at Bellerive in St Louis, Missouri, will be the final time the event is held during its traditional August date.

In 2019, it will start a new era by moving to May, making it the second major on the annual schedule instead of the fourth and last. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Tokyo; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
