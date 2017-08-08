Golf-PGA Championship to move from August to May starting in 2019

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The PGA Championship will move from August to May, starting in 2019, the PGA of America announced on Tuesday.

PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua confirmed the news at a joint press conference with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at Quail Hollow.

“The landscape of golf is changing,” Bevacqua said, citing the reinclusion of golf in the Olympics as a major reason for the switch.

“We felt it was important as an organisation to seize this opportunity.” (Reporting by Andrew Both; editing by Ken Ferris)