Golf-Highlights from the first round of the PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Highlights from Thursday's first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, the last major of 2017:

McIlroy stumbles late for 72

Rory McIlroy suffered a double-bogey at the driveable par-four 14th, where he found the water. The pre-tournament favourite carded one-over 72.

--

Mickelson shoots highest career PGA score

Phil Mickelson entered uncharted territory with an eight-over 79, his highest ever score in 95 rounds at a PGA Championship. His previous worst score was a 78 at Oak Hill in 2013.

--

Luiten aces par-three test

Joost Luiten of the Netherlands recorded the first hole-in-one at a PGA Championship since 2013 with a one-bounce ace using a six-iron at the 181-yard, par-three fourth hole.

--

No more Beef at PGA

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston pulled out of the championship with a shoulder injury after struggling to a 78. Kim Si-woo also scratched after a 79, citing a bad back.

--

Triple bogey leaves Fowler reeling

Rickie Fowler triple-bogeyed the par-four fifth, taking two shots to extricate himself from a fairway bunker and then compounding his problems by overshooting the green with his fourth shot. But he roared back to shoot 69.

--

Olesen, Kisner lead on 67

Dane Thorbjorn Olesen and American Kevin Kisner curled in long birdie putts at the par-four 18th and ended the day in the lead on four-under 67.

--

Spieth struggles on greens

Jordan Spieth, one leg short of completing the grand slam of all four majors, struggled with his putting for most of the day before two late birdies salvage a 72 from what could have been a nasty wreck.

--

Quail Hollow claims notable victims

The long, rain-softened layout with hard, fast greens took plenty of prisoners.

Four-times major winner Ernie Els has carded 80, twice Masters winner Bubba Watson 77 and reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia 75. (Compiled by Andrew Both and Larry Fine, editing by Larry King and Toby Davis)