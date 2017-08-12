FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf-Highlights of Saturday's third round at the PGA Championship
August 12, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 2 months ago

Golf-Highlights of Saturday's third round at the PGA Championship

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Highlights of the third round of the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on Saturday:

Kisner hangs on despite bogey at last

Kevin Kisner bogeys the last but clings to a one-stroke lead on seven under par after posting a one-over-par 72. Hideki Matsuyama nearly ties for the lead but his birdie putt stops one roll short of the cup and he stands on six-under along with Chris Stroud.

Jason Day, the 2015 winner and third player in the final threesome, suffers a quadruple-bogey eight to stumble in with a 77 to tumble back to even par for the tournament.

Kisner drops back with double-bogey

Kisner made an unwanted splash at Quail Hollow, dunking his second shot on the par-four 16th in the water and spinning out his bogey putt that seemed headed for the bottom of the cup, leaving him with a double-bogey.

That dropped Kisner from 10-under, following birdies in his previous two holes, to eight-under and a temporary tie with Chris Stroud. Stroud promptly bogeyed the par-three 17th to leave Kisner on top by one stroke.

DeLaet makes two consecutive eagles

Canadian Graham DeLaet eagles the par-four 14th and par-five 15th to surge to the edge of contention.

His drive at the 301-yard 14th hits the hole for what would have been a rare albatross at a par-four. He settles for the eagle, and then sinks a 12-footer to also eagle the 15th.

It is the first time a player on the PGA Tour has recorded back-to-back eagles since Marc Leishman last November.

With his eagles book-ended by birdies at the 13th and 16th, DeLaet is six-under over his past four holes, two-under for the championship.

Day struggling off tee

Jason Day has a case of the hooks, missing a series of drives to the left. A double-bogey at the 12th leaves him five back.

Oosthuizen hurts arm in awkward swing

Louis Oosthuizen shakes his right arm in discomfort after hitting a shot at the second hole while standing awkwardly against a tree.

The South African, who began the round three shots off the pace, is attended by a physio as he walks down the fairway, but continues playing solidly.

Eagles fly in third round

Robert Streb holes out for eagle from 156 yards at the par-four 12th hole.

Next year maybe for Spieth

Jordan Spieth’s quest to complete the grand slam will have to wait 12 months.

After a double-bogey at the last ruined a late hat-trick of birdies, he signed for a 71 for three-over 216, 10 strokes behind. (Reporting by Andrew Both and Larry Fine; Editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)

