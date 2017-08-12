Golf-Highlights of Saturday's third round at the PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Highlights of the third round of the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on Saturday:

Kisner hangs on despite bogey at last

Kevin Kisner bogeys the last but clings to a one-stroke lead on seven under par after posting a one-over-par 72. Hideki Matsuyama nearly ties for the lead but his birdie putt stops one roll short of the cup and he stands on six-under along with Chris Stroud.

Jason Day, the 2015 winner and third player in the final threesome, suffers a quadruple-bogey eight to stumble in with a 77 to tumble back to even par for the tournament.

Kisner drops back with double-bogey

Kisner made an unwanted splash at Quail Hollow, dunking his second shot on the par-four 16th in the water and spinning out his bogey putt that seemed headed for the bottom of the cup, leaving him with a double-bogey.

That dropped Kisner from 10-under, following birdies in his previous two holes, to eight-under and a temporary tie with Chris Stroud. Stroud promptly bogeyed the par-three 17th to leave Kisner on top by one stroke.

DeLaet makes two consecutive eagles

Canadian Graham DeLaet eagles the par-four 14th and par-five 15th to surge to the edge of contention.

His drive at the 301-yard 14th hits the hole for what would have been a rare albatross at a par-four. He settles for the eagle, and then sinks a 12-footer to also eagle the 15th.

It is the first time a player on the PGA Tour has recorded back-to-back eagles since Marc Leishman last November.

With his eagles book-ended by birdies at the 13th and 16th, DeLaet is six-under over his past four holes, two-under for the championship.

Day struggling off tee

Jason Day has a case of the hooks, missing a series of drives to the left. A double-bogey at the 12th leaves him five back.

Oosthuizen hurts arm in awkward swing

Louis Oosthuizen shakes his right arm in discomfort after hitting a shot at the second hole while standing awkwardly against a tree.

The South African, who began the round three shots off the pace, is attended by a physio as he walks down the fairway, but continues playing solidly.

Eagles fly in third round

Robert Streb holes out for eagle from 156 yards at the par-four 12th hole.

Next year maybe for Spieth

Jordan Spieth’s quest to complete the grand slam will have to wait 12 months.

Jordan Spieth's quest to complete the grand slam will have to wait 12 months.

After a double-bogey at the last ruined a late hat-trick of birdies, he signed for a 71 for three-over 216, 10 strokes behind.