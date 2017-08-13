Golf-Kisner seeks major glory at receptive Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Overnight leader Kevin Kisner set off for what could be a riveting finish to the PGA Championship on Sunday as early starters said a Quail Hollow layout that had been mostly challenging all week was there for the taking.

Adam Scott, one of the early starters on Sunday, said the course was easier than it had been on Saturday when firm greens and difficult pin positions proved to be a grind, with the final threesome taking nearly six hours to complete 18 holes.

"Easier, probably because it's soft too," the Australian former world number one said after finishing at eight-over 292.

"It's taken a lot of rain. Greens are pretty receptive at 8:35 in the morning.

"Didn’t look like they’d dried out too much through the round so I think there’s good scores out there."

Scott also gave a lukewarm thumbs-up to the hole locations, which some players thought were on the edge of being unfair on Saturday.

"They were better today, I guess," Scott said, measuring his words as he spoke to a small group of reporters.

"You can find fault in everything. It’s a very severe set of greens. There’s not a lot of room to work with. They're borderline, but there’s nowhere else to put (the pins). I don’t necessarily know that’s the officials’ fault."

World number one Dustin Johnson finished soon afterwards, his 67 proof the course was eminently playable.

"Compared to the first three days, the pins are a little bit nicer and the course is playing soft," Johnson said after finishing at even-par 284. "I guess we got some rain last night. The greens weren't too fast. I thought the setup today was definitely favorable."

Rory McIlroy concurred.

"I don't know what's happened overnight but it's very receptive out there," the Northern Irishman said after shooting 68 for one-over 285.

"The course might dry out as the day goes on, but I felt like it was a bit more receptive than it was yesterday."

Scott, Johnson and McIlroy were speaking before Kisner teed off at seven-under, one stroke ahead of fellow American Chris Stroud and Japanese Hideki Matsuyama.

South African Louis Oosthuizen and American Justin Thomas started the day two behind. (Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Frank Pingue)