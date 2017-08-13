FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 hours ago
Golf-American Thomas wins PGA Championship
#Golf News
August 13, 2017 / 10:59 PM / 12 hours ago

Golf-American Thomas wins PGA Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Long-hitting American Justin Thomas stormed to an emphatic victory at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

The 24-year-old from Kentucky, with six birdies in the final round, claimed his first major title with a closing 68 to finish at eight-under 276 at Quail Hollow.

He joins Spaniard Sergio Garcia (Masters), American Brooks Koepka (U.S. Open) and American Jordan Spieth (British Open) as 2017 major champions. (Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Frank Pingue)

