Golf-Presidents Cup winning teams
October 1, 2017 / 9:52 PM / in 18 days

Golf-Presidents Cup winning teams

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Reuters) - Presidents Cup winning teams (year,
result, venue)
 2017: United States 19 International 11 (Liberty National Golf
Club, Jersey City, New Jersey)
 2015: United States 15½ International 14½ (Jack Nicklaus Golf
Club Korea, Incheon)
 2013: United States 18½ International 15½ (Muirfield Village,
Dublin, Ohio)
 2011: United States 19 Internationals 15 (Royal Melbourne Golf
Club, Melbourne)
 2009: United States 19½ International 14½ (Harding Park Golf
Club, San Francisco)
 2007: United States 19½ International 14½ (Royal Montreal Golf
Club, Montreal)
 2005: United States 18½ International 15½ (Robert Trent Jones
Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia)
 2003: United States 17 International 17 (Fancourt Hotel and
Country Club, George, South Africa) 
 2000: United States 21½ International 10½ (Robert Trent Jones
Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia)
 1998: International 20½ United States 11½ (Royal Melbourne Golf
Club, Melbourne)
 1996: United States 16½ International 15½ (Robert Trent Jones
Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia)
 1994: United States 20 International 12 (Robert Trent Jones
Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia)

 (Compiled by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Ken Ferris)

