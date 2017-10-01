Golf-United States clinch Presidents Cup over International team

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Daniel Berger clinched victory for the United States over the International team at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National on Sunday.

Even with 10 matches still being contested, the United States had an unassailable lead in the biennial event against an International team comprised of players from the rest of the world, excluding Europe.

The United States has now won 10 of the 12 stagings of the tournament, and tied another. (Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Gene Cherry)