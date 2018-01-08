FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golf-Johnson cruises to victory in Hawaii
Sections
Featured
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
Retailers
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
autos
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Britain sets Pyeongchang target of at least five medals
sport
Britain sets Pyeongchang target of at least five medals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Golf News
January 8, 2018 / 3:08 AM / 2 days ago

Golf-Johnson cruises to victory in Hawaii

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - World number one Dustin Johnson eased to an eight-shot victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday.

Johnson entered the final round with a two-shot advantage and blew away the field with an eight-under-par 65 at the wide open Kapalua Plantation course on Maui.

The 33-year-old, who won four times last season, picked up four birdies on the first nine and added three more to go along with an eagle at the par-4 12th hole to shut the door on the competition. His only blemish was a bogey at the 11th.

Spain’s Jon Rahm shot a four-under-par 69 and finished second at 16-under. Brian Harman, who entered the day as the nearest challenger at two shots back, ended at 15-under.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Americans Rickie Fowler and Pat Perez were another shot back at 14-under. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.