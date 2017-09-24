FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golf-PGA Tour rookie Schauffele wins Tour Championship by one shot
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Golf News
September 24, 2017 / 9:42 PM / in 25 days

Golf-PGA Tour rookie Schauffele wins Tour Championship by one shot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - PGA Tour rookie Xander Schauffele upstaged his better known rivals to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday.

Schauffele sank a two-foot foot birdie putt at the final hole, his ball catching the edge and circling the cup before dropping in at East Lake.

He edged fellow American Justin Thomas by one stroke at East Lake.

Schauffele carded 68 to finish at 12-under-par 268, while Thomas shot 66 to secure the FedExCup as the winner of the season-long points race.

Thomas, who won five times this season, including his first major at the PGA Championship, earns a $10 million bonus. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.