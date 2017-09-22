FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golf-Thomas jumps into three-way tie for lead at Tour Championship
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Golf News
September 22, 2017 / 10:14 PM / in a month

Golf-Thomas jumps into three-way tie for lead at Tour Championship

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Paul Casey tied for the second-round lead as Jordan Spieth slipped four strokes behind at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Friday.

American Thomas eagled the par-five 18th after hoisting his second shot to five feet for a four-under-par 66 on another benign day at East Lake.

Compatriot Simpson and Englishman Casey carded 67 to join Thomas at seven-under 133, one stroke ahead of a group of four including American Patrick Reed, whose 65 was the best of the day.

Spieth struggled with his long game and only a sublime touch around and on the greens allowed him to limit the damage to a 70.

He leads the season-long FedExCup standings, ahead of second-placed Thomas, and will collect a $10 million bonus if he stays on top of the points list after the final round on Sunday.

First-round leader Kyle Stanley set the tone for a frustrating day by lipping out a par putt at the first hole en route to a 73 that left him four shots behind. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.