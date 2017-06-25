FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf-Americans Spieth and Berger in playoff at Travelers
#Golf News
June 25, 2017 / 10:12 PM / a month ago

Golf-Americans Spieth and Berger in playoff at Travelers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Americans Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger were heading for a sudden-death playoff after finishing tied at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Sunday.

Spieth struggled on the back nine en route to an even-par 70, while Berger picked up three late birdies for a three-under 67 at TPC River Highlands.

They finished regulation at 12-under 268, two strokes ahead of compatriot Charley Hoffman and New Zealander Danny Lee. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Ken Ferris)

