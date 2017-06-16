Golf-Spectator dies at U.S. Open in Wisconsin

ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 (Reuters) - A 94-year-old man who was attending the U.S. Open in Wisconsin died on Friday, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said in statement.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

"The USGA was saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago," it said in the statement. "Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time." (Reporting by Steve Keating)