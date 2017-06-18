Golf-Fowler back in the thick of it at US Open

June 17 (Reuters) - Rickie Fowler, who slipped out of the U.S. Open lead after making three bogeys in a row late in the second round, put himself back in the thick of the chase with a run of three birdies on Saturday at the U.S. Open.

Fowler birdied the 14th, 15th and 16th holes to lift himself to 10 under par, two strokes off the pace at a generous Erin Hills layout that has been softened by rain.

"It was a great day," said Fowler, who is still gunning for his first major title.

"Hit a lot of good shots. Felt like I had a good feel for the speed of the greens today, hit a lot of good lag putts. We're definitely in good position for tomorrow."

Fowler said he knew low scores would be attainable but was impressed by the U.S. Open record-setting round of nine-under carded by Justin Thomas, his friend and room mate this week.

"I'm looking forward to hearing about that when I get back to the house since J.T. and I are staying together," said Fowler.

"But that was cool to see. Definitely inspiring in a way to see him get off to a good start and kind of motivating to want to get myself to go out and play well.

"And to see him get the eagle at the last, pretty cool, a special round for him."

Thomas, the 29th player to shoot a 63 in a major, finished the day on 11-under-par 205 to trail leader Brian Harman by one stroke heading into Sunday's final round.