2 months ago
Golf-Koeopka shoots superb 67 to win U.S. Open by four strokes
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
#Golf News
June 19, 2017 / 12:05 AM / 2 months ago

Golf-Koeopka shoots superb 67 to win U.S. Open by four strokes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERIN, Wisconsin, June 18 (Reuters) - Long-hitting American Brooks Koepka produced a near-flawless final round to win the U.S. Open by four strokes on Sunday, securing his first major championship at the age of 27.

Taming strong winds with a mix of power and precision, Koepka carded a closing 67 at Erin Hills to finish at 16-under-par 272, while overnight leader Brian Harman and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama tied for second on 12-under. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)

