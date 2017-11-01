FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GoPro reports 37 pct rise in revenue
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 1, 2017 / 8:13 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

GoPro reports 37 pct rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Action camera-maker GoPro Inc reported a 37 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, boosted by increasing demand for its cameras and drones that helped reduce inventory ahead of the holiday season.

The company reported a net income of $14.7 million, or 10 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $104.1 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

GoPro — whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies — said revenue rose to $329.8 million from $240.6 million. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

