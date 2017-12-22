Serbia's AIK bank plans to buy rest of Slovenian Gorenjska Banka

LJUBLJANA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Serbia’s AIK bank plans to announce a takeover bid for all shares of Slovenian Gorenjska Banka, AIK said in a statement on Friday without disclosing the bid value.

AIK owns 21 percent of Gorenjska and is due to buy another 37.7 percent from finance and tourism company Sava, according to a report by news agency STA earlier this month.

That would raise AIK’s stake in Gorenjska to over 50 percent, obliging the lender to make a bid for the rest of the shares at the same price at which it would buy the stake from Sava.

Gorenjska has a market stake of about 4.7 percent in Slovenia, according to balance sheet assets.