FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia's AIK bank plans to buy rest of Slovenian Gorenjska Banka
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 22, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 4 days ago

Serbia's AIK bank plans to buy rest of Slovenian Gorenjska Banka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Serbia’s AIK bank plans to announce a takeover bid for all shares of Slovenian Gorenjska Banka, AIK said in a statement on Friday without disclosing the bid value.

AIK owns 21 percent of Gorenjska and is due to buy another 37.7 percent from finance and tourism company Sava, according to a report by news agency STA earlier this month.

That would raise AIK’s stake in Gorenjska to over 50 percent, obliging the lender to make a bid for the rest of the shares at the same price at which it would buy the stake from Sava.

Gorenjska has a market stake of about 4.7 percent in Slovenia, according to balance sheet assets. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.