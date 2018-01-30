Slovenian cbank says may revoke permission for AIK's takeover of Gorenjska

LJUBLJANA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday it could revoke its permission for Serbia’s AIK bank to acquire a majority stake in Slovenia’s Gorenjska Banka.

The move follows Slovenian media reports earlier on Tuesday that the National Bank of Serbia had withdrawn its permission for the takeover. The Serbian central bank was not immediately available for comment.

AIK owns 21 percent of Gorenjska and last year gained approval from the Slovenian central bank to buy a majority stake. In December it said it plans to announce a takeover bid for all shares of Gorenjska.

Financial and tourism group Sava, Gorenjska’s largest shareholder, was planning to decide later on Tuesday on whether to sell its 29 percent of Gorenjska to AIK at a price of 298 euros per share which would value the whole bank at 115.6 million euros ($143.18 million).

Gorenjska did not comment on the information regarding AIK but said separately that Chief Executive Andrej Andoljsek had decided to step down by March 31.

“Andrej Andoljsek decided to end his mandate early amid expected ownership changes and consequently the changes of management and operations of the bank,” Gorenjska said.

Gorenjska has a market stake of about 4.7 percent in Slovenia, according to balance sheet assets.