Goshawk Aviation CFO quits to set up new fund - sources

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of Dublin-based lessor Goshawk Aviation has resigned and is looking to set up an aviation fund, sources said, at a time when an influx of global capital is reshaping the sector as a significant new asset class.

Anand Ramachandran, one of the founders of Goshawk, has about 20 years of international aviation and finance experience. Goshawk is owned by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and NWS Holdings Ltd.

There was no response to Reuters queries sent to Ramachandran’s LinkedIn accounts and to Goshawk seeking comment for this story. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)