10 days ago
Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit, eyes better EBITDA margin
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 10:34 PM / 10 days ago

Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit, eyes better EBITDA margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA SA posted a second-quarter profit of 165 million reais ($52 million) on Tuesday, compared with a net loss of 277 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, doubled from a year ago to 659 million reais. GPA forecast that EBITDA would equal 5.5 percent of revenue from its food business this year, up from 5.3 percent in 2016. ($1 = 3.17 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

