BRASILIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Third-quarter net sales at Brazil’s GPA SA, Brazil’s No. 2 diversified retailer, rose 8.1 percent year-on-year to 10.9 billion reais ($3.45 billion).

GPA said in a statement on Monday that a 25.2 percent rise in cash-and-carry segment sales helped drive overall sales higher for the period. GPA is owned by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA.