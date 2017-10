SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A body of the Brazilian securities watchdog granted an appeal exempting retailer GPA SA from paying claims to minority shareholders of its appliance arm Via Varejo SA, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The ruling effectively ends the case at the CVM regulator, the filing said. GPA is owned by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA. (Reporting by Ana Mano)