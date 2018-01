SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA SA said its total sales rose 8.2 percent last year, to 44.6 billion reais ($13.9 billion).

In the fourth quarter, GPA, owned by French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, had net sales of 12.5 billion reais, 6.8 percent above the same period a year earlier.