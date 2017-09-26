FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish regulator approves appointment of Warsaw bourse new CEO
September 26, 2017 / 9:15 AM / 23 days ago

Polish regulator approves appointment of Warsaw bourse new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial market regulator (KNF) approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as new chief executive of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, KNF said on Tuesday.

Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange appointed Dietl the CEO in June, but the regulator’s approval was indispensable for him to effectively take the position.

A former adviser to President Andrzej Duda, Dietl will be the bourse’s fifth CEO since 2013 and third since the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) won election in 2015. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

