FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Warsaw Stock Exchange shareholders appoint Dietl as CEO
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 2 months ago

Warsaw Stock Exchange shareholders appoint Dietl as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as chief executive on Monday.

Dietl is the bourse's fifth CEO since 2013 and third since the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) took power in 2015.

A former adviser to President Andrzej Duda, he will replace Jaroslaw Grzywinski, who was appointed as acting CEO in March.

The state holds a 51.8 percent stake in the exchange. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.